Warriors and Chase Center Announce Phil Collins Show

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Chase Center, the Warriors new 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, today announced that award-winning singer, songwriter and producer, Phil Collins, will perform in concert on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Chase Center. The announcement comes as part of Chase Center’s “Reveal Week”, which showcases the first slate of top-tier shows to perform at Chase Center this fall.

Chase Center will hold a variety of presales including presale events for Chase Center Members and Ticketmaster Verified Fans leading up to the general public onsale on Saturday, March 30 at 10:00 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase tickets by visiting chasecenter.com.

For the Ticketmaster Verified Fans presale, fans may register now through Sunday, March 24th at 12:00 a.m. at https://philcollins.ontouraccess.com to unlock tickets for the Verified Fan on sale Friday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. at www.ticketmaster.com. If tickets remain, general on sale will begin Saturday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

One of world’s best-selling artists, Collins is one of only two artists to have sold over 100 million records worldwide both as solo artists and separately as principal members of a band. Career highlights include eight Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, an Academy Award, being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Following this announcement, the remaining Reveal Week events will be announced according to the below schedule (all times PST) and can be viewed at chasecenter.com.

Thursday, March 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m. (livestream available at chasecenter.com and broadcast live on NBC Sports Bay Area)

