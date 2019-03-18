Metallica and San Francisco Symphony Announced as Inaugural Event for Chase Center

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Chase Center, the Warriors new 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, today announced that Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony will re-unite and perform together with special appearance by SFS Musical Director, Michael Tilson Thomas, and conducted by Edwin Outwater as the inaugural event at Chase Center on Friday, September 6, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Grammy Award-Winning “Symphony and Metallica” (S&M) album. The show will be produced by Live Nation Entertainment and Another Planet Entertainment. Today’s announcement was the first during the organization’s “Reveal Week” – a week of announcements showcasing the first group of top-tier shows to perform at Chase Center this Fall.

“Bringing together Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony 20 years later for our first event at Chase Center is going to be an incredible and unique performance for the Bay Area,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “This announcement is one of many of the must-see acts we’ll have as we continue to add a variety and diversity of shows to Chase Center’s calendar.”

The announcement was made earlier today at Chase Center with a press conference with Lars Ulrich, alongside fellow Metallica band member James Hetfield, who joined Michael Tilson Thomas, Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony. Warriors Owner Joe Lacob and Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts joined San Francisco Mayor London Breed for today’s press conference event as well. For a video of today’s press conference, visit chasecenter.com.

"I am thrilled that San Francisco will soon have a large indoor music venue in Chase Center, which will open new opportunities to draw amazing performers to our city,” said Mayor Breed. “But Chase Center is only one part of the Warriors’ larger commitment to the San Francisco, and I am excited to see their continued investment in the surrounding community for generations to come."

“This is beyond exciting on so many fronts,” said Metallica’s Lars Ulrich. “The fact that San Francisco is finally getting a much needed world-class arena, the fact that Metallica get to be part of the opening celebration, the fact that we get to revisit S&M 20 years later, and the fact that we get to share the stage not only with the San Francisco Symphony once again, but with the legend himself, MTT, as he kicks off his final year as music director here in San Francisco. This is mind-blowingly awesome... bring it on ASAP!!!”

The original S&M concerts were recorded live by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony conducted by the late Michael Kamen on April 21-22, 1999 at the Berkeley Community Theatre. The S&M album, was released November 22, 1999, winning a Best Rock Instrumental Performance GRAMMY for its version of "The Call of Ktulu.” The S&M2 concert will feature the first live performances of these arrangements in 20 years, plus the first ever Metallica/San Francisco Symphony renditions of songs written and released since the original S&M with new orchestral charts by Bruce Coughlin.

“The San Francisco Symphony is delighted to be a part of the Chase Center’s opening week, and to perform once again with Metallica to recreate the magic of the historic S&M concerts,” said San Francisco Symphony Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas. “I’m happy to join with my friends in Metallica to make this an extraordinary only-in-San Francisco music event.”

