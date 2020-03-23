COVID-19 Chase Center and Thrive City Events Update

We’re carefully monitoring the impact of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and we’re taking every possible measure to ensure the safety of our players, fans, partners and surrounding communities in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As we each navigate the unique challenges in front of us, we wanted to provide you with an update in regard to Chase Center and Thrive City events.

Golden State Warriors Basketball Games:

The NBA has announced a suspension of game play until further notice.

Chase Center Events:

We are currently in touch with all promoters for shows previously scheduled in March and April. As new information becomes available regarding these shows, we will provide an update immediately.

The following shows have been postponed. A new show date will be announced at a later time.

Tame Impala: Friday, March 13

Post Malone: Friday, March 19

Billie Eilish: Tuesday, April 7

Celine Dion: Friday, April 10

The Eagles: Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12

The following shows have been rescheduled:

Bell Biv DeVoe and Friends: New show date – October 10, 2020 *

* Please note that original tickets are valid for the new date. For any ticket inquiries please contact the point of purchase.

Thrive City Retail and Events:

The Thrive City Farmers’ Market presented by Kaiser Permanente has been cancelled until further notice.