Warriors and Chase Center Announce Chainsmokers Show

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Chase Center, the Warriors new 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, today announced that the Chainsmokers will perform in concert on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Chase Center. The show will be produced by Live Nation Entertainment. The announcement comes as part of Chase Center’s “Reveal Week”, which showcases the first slate of top-tier shows to perform at Chase Center this fall.

Chase Center will hold a variety of presales including one starting Tuesday, April 2 at 10:00 a.m. for the band’s official fan club. An additional presale event will be held for Chase Center Members leading up to the general public onsale on Friday, April 5 at 12:00 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase tickets by visiting chasecenter.com.

Additionally, The Chainsmokers will offer VIP packages for each show with options that include premium seating, an invitation to The Chainsmokers’ soundcheck, a Q&A session with Alex and Drew immediately following soundcheck, specially designed merchandise and more. Fans can visit http://www.VIPNation.com for more information.

The November show will be part of the band’s 41-city World War Joy tour, which tips off Wednesday, September 25 and will include performances by Australian band, 5 Seconds of Summer, and singer-actress, Lennon Stella. Consisting of DJs, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart, and drummer, Matt McGuire, the Chainsmokers music style can be described as blurring the lines between indie, pop music, dance music, and hip-hop. Having only officially formed in 2012, the group has quickly risen to fame having won 23 different music awards including a 2017 Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording, multiple Billboard Music Awards for Top Dance/Electronic Artist (2016 and 2018) and Song (2017 and 2018) and an AMA for Favorite Electronic/Dance Music Artist in 2016 and 2017. Following this announcement, the remaining Reveal Week events will be announced according to the below schedule (all times PST) and can be viewed at chasecenter.com.

Chase Center is a 18,064 seat sports and entertainment arena, set to open in the Fall of 2019, which will anchor an 11-acre mixed use privately financed complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Chase Center will play host to Warriors basketball, concerts, cultural events, family shows, and more, totaling nearly 200 events a year. The sports and entertainment district will include two office buildings and 29 unique retail locations, along with 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space.