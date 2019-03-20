Warriors and Chase Center Announce Andrea Bocelli Show

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Chase Center, the Warriors new 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, today announced that award-winning Italian singer, songwriter and producer, Andrea Bocelli, will be performing in concert on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Chase Center. The show will be produced and presented by Gelb Production, LLC. This will be the first time that he has performed in San Francisco and will tip off his 2019 tour. The announcement comes as part of Chase Center’s “Reveal Week” – which showcases the first slate of top-tier shows to perform at Chase Center this fall.

For this performance, Bocelli will also be joined onstage by the renowned San Francisco Symphony and Chorus.

Widely regarded as the most popular Italian and classical singer in the world, Bocelli’s album, Sacred Arias, became the top selling classical album of all-time by a solo artist. Bocelli will perform his unmatched repertoire of soaring arias, famed love songs, and music from his newest release, and Billboard chart-topping record ‘Si’.

Chase Center will hold a variety of presales including one starting Monday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively for Chase cardholders. For complete details on the presale and for more information on unique experiences and special benefits available for Chase cardholders, visit chasecenter.com/chaseonsale. Additional presale events will be held for Chase Center Members leading up to the general public onsale on Monday, April 15 at 10:00 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase tickets by visiting chasecenter.com.

This year, The Tour and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation are proud to partner with PLUS1, an innovative platform that aims to drive social change and catalyze cultural momentum toward equity, dignity, and access for all. For every ticket sold, $1 will go to support the "Voices of Haiti" Project, giving children from the most vulnerable areas of Port Au Prince the chance to escape violence and poverty and express their true potential. For more information, please visit http://www.plus1.org or http://www.andreabocellifoundation.org Following this announcement, the remaining Reveal Week events will be announced according to the below schedule (all times PST) and can be viewed at chasecenter.com.

Thursday, March 21 at 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Friday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m. (livestream available at chasecenter.com and broadcast live on NBC Sports Bay Area)

Chase Center is a 18,064 seat sports and entertainment arena, set to open in the Fall of 2019, which will anchor an 11-acre mixed use privately financed complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Chase Center will play host to Warriors basketball, concerts, cultural events, family shows, and more, totaling nearly 200 events a year. The sports and entertainment district will include two office buildings and 29 unique retail locations, along with 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space.