Chase Center Announces Updated Venue Entry Requirements

Per the most recent public health order issued by the San Francisco Department of Public Health, beginning April 1, Chase Center will no longer require fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for venue entry.

All guests and employees at Chase Center must adhere to the City and County of San Francisco Department of Public Health mask mandate, which requires all unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask at all times within the arena unless actively eating or drinking. Failure to comply can result in ejection from the event.

Fans are encouraged to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety for information on venue entry polices for guests of all ages, arena health and hygiene protocols, and more.