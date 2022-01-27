Chase Center Announces Updated Venue Entry Requirements

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center have announced updated details today regarding the venue’s entry requirements for fans, in accordance with the public health order issued by the San Francisco Department of Public Health today. The updates to the mandate address new testing requirements for fans who are not up-to-date on vaccination.

Beginning February 1, 2022, in accordance with the San Francisco Department of Public Health mandate, for venue entry Chase Center will require proof of either (a) up-to-date vaccination, including proof of a booster shot for eligible guests received at least one week prior to the event, or (b) a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests).

Fans ages 18 and older are encouraged to download the free CLEAR Health Pass app and utilize the Health Pass feature, where they can securely add their proof of up-to-date vaccination or negative COVID-19 test in multiple ways, including scanning their SMART QR code from the California Immunization Registry, linking directly to a vaccine provider in CLEAR’s nationwide network, or by uploading their CDC-issued vaccine card. Upon arriving at Chase Center, fans will be asked to show their CLEAR Health Pass at arena entry points. For more information on how to use CLEAR Health Pass, fans are encouraged to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety-clear-health-pass.

Fans are encouraged to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety for information on venue entry polices for guests of all ages, arena health and hygiene protocols, and more. For booster shot eligibility and requirements, fans are asked to visit sf.gov/information/get-your-booster.

As outlined by the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans must adhere to one of the following methods for entry into Chase Center:

Regardless of age, beginning Tuesday, February 1, 2022, “up-to-date on vaccination” will mean two weeks removed from the final dose of a CDC-approved vaccine and, if eligible, being seven days removed from receiving a booster shot. Fans can show a physical or digital copy of their vaccine card, a physical or digital copy of their booster card if eligible, and valid identification for venue entry, which identification must be government-issued photo identification for fans 18 and older. Fans ages 5 through 17 who do not have photo identification may alternatively provide a non-photo ID (e.g., school ID) or receive verification from a parent.



Per the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans who are not up-to-date on their vaccination—regardless of age and including fans who are less than seven days from having received a booster shot—are eligible to enter the venue for events, provided those fans present proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test administered within 24 hours (for an antigen test) or 48 hours (for a PCR/molecular test) of the event start time.



Fans who were fully vaccinated internationally will be required to show a physical or digital copy of their vaccine card, a physical or digital copy of their booster card if eligible (beginning February 1, 2022), and government-issued photo identification for venue entry. International fans who have not received their booster shot will be permitted to show a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests), for venue entry.

For a list of accepted COVID-19 test types and regional testing locations, fans are asked to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety.

All guests and employees at Chase Center must adhere to the City and County of San Francisco Department of Public Health mask mandate, which requires all individuals to wear a mask at all times within the arena unless actively eating or drinking. Failure to comply can result in ejection from the event.

For fans who are not yet fully vaccinated, the Warriors and Chase Center encourage them to do so. For more information, fans can visit kp.org/covidvaccine.

