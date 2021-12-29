Chase Center Announces Updated Venue Entry Requirements

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center have announced updated details today regarding the venue’s entry requirements for fans, in accordance with the public health order issued by the San Francisco Department of Public Health today.

Beginning February 1, 2022, Chase Center will verify proof of up-to-date vaccinations, which includes proof of a booster shot at least one week prior to an event for eligible guests, for entry to the venue. Guests under age 12 (or their parents or guardians) must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests) prior to entry into the venue.

Fans who are eligible to receive their vaccine booster shot must show proof of receiving a complete vaccination and a booster shot for venue entry. For booster shot eligibility and requirements, fans are asked to visit sf.gov/information/get-your-booster.

All other previously announced health and safety protocols for fans remain in place.

Fans are encouraged to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety for information on venue entry polices for guests of all ages, arena health and hygiene protocols, and more.

As outlined by the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans must adhere to one of the following methods for entry into Chase Center:

Through Monday, January 31, 2022, “fully vaccinated” means two weeks removed from the final dose of a CDC-approved vaccine. Beginning Tuesday, February 1, 2022, “fully vaccinated” shall mean two weeks removed from the final dose of a CDC-approved vaccine and, if eligible, having received a booster shot.



Fully vaccinated fans (including such fans ages 5 through 17), will be required to show a physical or digital copy of their vaccine card, a physical or digital copy of their booster card if eligible (beginning February 1, 2022), and valid identification for venue entry, which identification must be government-issued photo identification for fans 18 and older. Fans ages 5 through 17 who do not have photo identification may alternatively provide a non-photo ID (e.g., school ID) or receive verification from a parent.



Fans who were fully vaccinated internationally will be required to show a physical or digital copy of their vaccine card, a physical or digital copy of their booster card if eligible (beginning February 1, 2022), and government-issued photo identification for venue entry.



Fans ages 2 through 11 will need to provide either proof of full vaccination or a negative result from a COVID-19 test administered within 24 hours (for an antigen test) and 48 hours (for a PCR/molecular test) of the event start time.



Per the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans ages 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated are not eligible to enter the venue for events with more than 1,000 attendees, regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated.

For a list of accepted COVID-19 test types and regional testing locations, fans are asked to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety.

All guests and employees at Chase Center must adhere to the City and County of San Francisco Department of Public Health mask mandate, which requires all individuals to wear a mask at all times within the arena unless actively eating or drinking. Failure to comply can result in ejection from the event.

For fans who are not yet fully vaccinated, the Warriors and Chase Center encourage them to do so. For more information, fans can visit kp.org/covidvaccine.

About Chase Center

Chase Center is an award-winning 18,064-seat sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood that is home to the six-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors and hosts a variety of concerts, family shows and special performances. Easily accessible by foot, bicycle or mass transit, Chase Center anchors Thrive City—a privately financed, multipurpose complex consisting of 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and unique restaurant and retail locations, in addition to year-round health and wellness programming such as Get Fit clinics, yoga sessions, farmer’s markets and much more.