Chase Center Announces Updated Venue Entry Requirements

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center announced updated details today regarding the venue’s entry requirements for fans ages 2 through 11, in accordance with the revised guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health.

Fans ages 2 through 11 will need to provide either proof of full vaccination or a negative result from a COVID-19 test administered within 24 hours for an antigen test, or 48 hours for a PCR/molecular test, in advance of the event start time. The updated policy is effective immediately, and will be enforced starting with Chase Center’s next event, this Friday, December 17 for the Metallica concert.

The previous testing policy that will no longer be accepted for venue entry required fans under 12 years of age to provide proof of a negative test within 72 hours of an event to enter the venue. All other previously announced health and safety protocols for fans remain in place.

Fans are encouraged to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety for information on venue entry polices for guests of all ages, arena health and hygiene protocols, and more.

As outlined by the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans must adhere to one of the following methods for entry into Chase Center:

Fans ages 18 and older who are fully vaccinated (two weeks removed from their final dose) are encouraged to download the free CLEAR app and utilize the Health Pass feature, where they can securely add their proof of vaccination in multiple ways, including scanning their SMART QR code from the California Immunization Registry, linking directly to a vaccine provider in CLEAR’s nationwide network, or by uploading their CDC-issued vaccine card. Upon arriving at Chase Center, fans will be asked to show their CLEAR Health Pass at arena entry points. For more information on how to use CLEAR Health Pass, fans are encouraged to visit chasecenter.com/clear.



Fully vaccinated fans who have not downloaded the free CLEAR app (including such fans ages 5 through 17), will be required to show their vaccine card (physical or digital copy) and valid identification for venue entry, which identification must be government-issued photo identification for fans 18 and older. Fans ages 5 through 17 who do not have photo identification may alternatively provide a non-photo ID (e.g., school ID) or receive verification from a parent.



Fans who received their full vaccine internationally will be required to show their vaccine card (physical or digital copy) and government-issued photo identification for venue entry.



Fans ages 2 through 4 along with those that are ages 5 through 11 will be able to enter the building with proof of a negative COVID-19 test administered within 24 hours of the event start time for an antigen test and 48 hours for a PCR/molecular test.



Per the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans ages 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated are not eligible to enter the venue for events with more than 1,000 attendees, regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated.

For a list of accepted COVID-19 test types and regional testing locations, fans are asked to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety.

All guests and employees at Chase Center must adhere to the City and County of San Francisco Department of Public Health mask mandate, which requires all individuals to wear a mask at all times within the arena unless actively eating or drinking.

For fans who are not yet vaccinated, the Warriors and Chase Center encourage them to do so. For more information, fans can visit kp.org/covidvaccine.

