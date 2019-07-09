Warriors Sign Free Agent Center Willie Cauley-Stein

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein to a contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Cauley-Stein, 25, averaged 11.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.19 steals in 27.3 minutes over 81 games (all starts) with the Sacramento Kings last season. A four-year NBA veteran, Cauley-Stein owns career averages of 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 24.0 minutes in 295 games (199 starts) with Sacramento. He was named to the 2015-16 All-Rookie Second Team.

Originally selected by the Sacramento Kings with the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, the 7’0” center spent three seasons at Kentucky and earned First Team All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors as a junior in 2014-15.