Warriors Launch Auction and Funding Site to Aid in Camp Fire Relief Efforts

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors today announced they are auctioning off six signed Warriors jerseys from Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Klay Thompson, along with launching a CrowdRise site to help raise funds for relief efforts for the Camp Fire in Northern California. The Warriors also announced that they will match all donations up to $25,000.

Firefighters from across California and neighboring states are working feverishly to contain the Camp Fire in Butte County, that has resulted in dozens of casualties and destroyed thousands of buildings and homes, marking it the most destructive blaze in California’s history.

Those interested in participating in the Warriors jersey auction can do so by visiting warriors.com/auction, and those interested in providing a financial donation can do so by visiting warriors.com/firerelief.

The Warriors will donate all proceeds from the six jerseys and the online donation page directly to the North Valley Community Foundation. Additionally, during this past Tuesday night’s home game, the Warriors Community Foundation donated all proceeds from their 50/50 in-game raffle to the North Valley Community Foundation to assist the many community organizations serving evacuees and first responders. The Warriors Community Foundation will also donate all proceeds from their 50/50 in-game raffle for their next home game on Wednesday, November 21.

In partnership with the North Valley Community Foundation, the Warriors will cover transportation costs and host evacuees from Butte County at their game on November 21 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (7:30 p.m.) at Oracle Arena, with special in-game experiences and gifts for the group.