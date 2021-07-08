Warriors to Participate in California Classic Summer League

The Golden State Warriors will participate in 3rd Annual California Classic Summer League at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, it was announced today. Beginning on August 3, four teams – Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and the Warriors – will play a total of four games featuring rookies selected in the 2021 NBA Draft and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

e Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings on August 3 at 8 p.m. (PDT) and the Miami Heat on August 4 at 5 p.m. (PDT). Golden State has participated in the event twice previously, winning the inaugural California Classic in 2018 with a perfect 3-0 mark. Two-day passes to the California Classic will be available to the general public on July 12 and single day passes on July 20 at Kings.com/CAClassic.

Warriors California Classic Schedule Date Time Opponent Tuesday, August 3 8 p.m. (PDT) Sacramento Kings Wednesday, August 4 5 p.m. (PDT) Miami Heat

Golden State will also play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, which will take place August 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Team roster and coaching staff for both competitions will be announced at a later date.