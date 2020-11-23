Warriors Sign Free Agent Guard Brad Wanamaker

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard Brad Wanamaker, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Wanamaker, 31, averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes over 71 games (one start) with the Boston Celtics last season. Wanamaker led the league in free throw percentage, hitting 92.6 percent (126-of-136 FT) along with 44.8 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three-point range. In 107 games (one start) over two seasons with the Celtics, Wanamaker owns career NBA averages of 5.9 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 16.0 minutes, hitting 45.4 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three-point range.

Unselected in the 2011 NBA Draft following two years at the University of Pittsburgh, Wanamaker spent seven seasons playing overseas in Italy, France, Germany and Turkey. In 2015-16, he was named Germany’s BBL Season MVP, BBL Finals MVP and BBL Offensive Player of the Year with Brose Baskets Bamberg and, in 2018, earned Turkish BSL League Finals MVP honors in leading Fenerbahçe to the Turkish championship.