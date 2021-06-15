Warriors' Bob Fitzgerald to Provide Play-by-Play for Team USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games at Tokyo Olympics

Bob Fitzgerald, the play-by-play voice of the Golden State Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area since 1997, has been selected to cover play-by-play duties for basketball games for NBC Olympics this summer. This will be his fifth Olympics and second for NBC Olympics handling basketball play-by-play (2012 London Olympics).

Previously, he called water polo at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and handled radio play-by-play for basketball in Athens in 2004 and swimming in Atlanta in 1996. Fitzgerald also currently calls NFL and college football games for Sports USA Radio.

Also being tapped for basketball broadcasts and making her NBC Olympics debut will be Kate Scott. In March, she led the first all-woman cast to call a Golden State Warriors game.

The host of the morning show on 95.7 FM “The Game” in San Francisco and a play-by-play voice for Pac-12 Networks, Scott was the first woman to call an NFL game on the radio, the first woman to call football for the Pac-12 Networks, and in March 2020 on NBCSN served as the play-by-play announcer for the first all-female NHL broadcast in the United States.

Fitzgerald and Scott will be joined in broadcasts by Olympic gold medalists Vince Carter, Kara Lawson and Candace Parker.

Carter led the gold-medal winning Team USA in scoring (14.8 points per game) at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Lawson and Parker were teammates on the U.S. women’s team which won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, with Lawson scoring a team-high 15 points in the gold-medal game. Parker won a second gold medal with Team USA in London in 2012, posting game highs in points (21) and rebounds (11) in the championship match.

“We are excited to have this distinguished trio of U.S. Olympic basketball stars join our commentary team in Tokyo. Vince, Kara and Candace will bring viewers their unique perspectives on what’s happening on the court while also telling the stories about what it takes to make it to the medal stand – from tryouts, to practices and qualifying, to medal-round play,” said Rebecca Chatman, Vice President and Coordinating Producer of NBC Olympics production.

In addition, Tokyo Olympic basketball will be called from NBC Sports Group’s International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Connecticut by Scott, Fran Fraschilla (second NBC Olympics assignment, analyst) and Monica McNutt (NBC Olympics debut, analyst).