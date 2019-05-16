Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs take their 1-0 series lead against the Trail Blazers into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals tonight on Warriors Ground. As you prepare for tip off tonight at 6 p.m. (Pacific), catch up on some of the top Warriors headlines from around the web.

Sonya and Dell Curry Mastered Cheering for Their Sons. But Not at the Same Time.

Stephen and Seth Curry have made history by being the first brothers to play in a conference finals, but the accomplishment comes with unique challenges for their parents, Dell and Sonya. » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry 1-on-1 interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols

Curry explains what it means to have beaten the Rockets after losing Kevin Durant, and describes how he felt guarding his brother in Game 1. » Watch Video

Warriors Sound: Go Out There and Play

Hear a 1-on-1 interview with Damian Jones as his details how it felt to return to the court Tuesday night, and listen to Klay Thompson explain why he “just [gets] so happy” when he has a chance to dunk. » Listen to Podcast

What’s next for Warriors’ Damian Jones after surprise return?

Now that Jones has been cleared to play again, what can fans expect from the young center? Draymond Green believes that he will be “thrown out there for some real minutes because… [Jones] adds something that we don’t have.” » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The GAME

Head Coach Steve Kerr discusses how the Warriors have adjusted their play with Kevin Durant out, and what he expects to see in Game 2 tonight.

