The Golden State Warriors Announce the Biofreeze Performance Center

The Golden State Warriors today announced the expansion of their partnership with Biofreeze and the unveiling of the most elite training and recovery center in the NBA, the Biofreeze Performance Center. The Biofreeze Performance Center will be home to the Warriors practice facility and player campus, located at Chase Center, the Warriors’ new 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Fans can gain an exclusive view into the Biofreeze Performance Center and stay up to speed on all the activity happening in the facility through the newly launched @dubs_training social handle.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



Biofreeze is the #1 Clinically Recommended pain relief product. For over 25 years, Biofreeze has been helping individuals overcome their physical and mental limits to conquer obstacles on their path to greatness. Biofreeze is trusted by leading clinical professionals, athletic trainers and athletes to provide fast-acting and powerful pain relief for sore muscles, back aches and sore joints. Biofreeze is widely used in athletic training rooms globally and has been a key part of the Warriors training and recovery regiment.

“The Biofreeze Performance Center will rival any such facility in the NBA,” said Warriors President of Basketball Operations / General Manager Bob Myers. “Early on in the design process it was clear in our conversations with Biofreeze that there was a shared vision in what a state-of-the-art training facility should include, and that’s exactly what we have now in the Biofreeze Performance Center. The Biofreeze Performance Center offers our team and coaching staff every competitive advantage available, from the 4,000-square-foot weight room, to the training and recovery spaces. It meets all our needs and is a perfect fit for us from a partner perspective.”

The Biofreeze Performance Center totals 25,349 square-feet and will house the team’s training and player facilities. The space features two full-length basketball courts, six basketball hoops, a 4,000-square-foot weight room, the team’s locker room, training and treatment areas which includes a sauna, a cryo treatment chamber, and a hydro room with float tanks. Additional amenity spaces include a kitchen, team lounge, a barber shop and a theater. The locker room, which includes a ceiling that resembles the roof of Oracle Arena, has the team’s 2015 NBA Championship court inlaid on the floor in the center of the room. Each player’s locker comes equipped with their own personal 32-inch television, and the circular design of the room fosters a connected team environment.

“Our mission is to help active people feel the power of achievement as they pursue their performance goals - everyone from the Golden State Warriors to the weekend warriors across Dub Nation,” said Michael McGoohan, CMO of Biofreeze. “Partnering with the Golden State organization is a perfect fit for our brand and we are excited to be a part of the Warriors future, helping the team train, recover and perform at their best.”

The Warriors will share behind-the-scenes content from the Biofreeze Performance Center on the newly-created social media handle @dubs_training on Instagram and Twitter. The Biofreeze Performance Center Instagram and Twitter account will offer fans exclusive access to player workouts, Warriors practice content and entertainment and talent cameos.

About the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors, currently entering their 74th season, are a charter member of the National Basketball Association. Founded in 1946 as the Philadelphia Warriors, the team moved to the West Coast in 1962 and spent nine seasons as the San Francisco Warriors before moving across the Bay to Oakland in 1971 and becoming the Golden State Warriors. In 2019, the Warriors will return to San Francisco to play at Chase Center, a new privately financed 18,064-seat arena in the Mission Bay neighborhood. The team’s storied history includes six NBA Championships, 11 NBA Finals appearances, an NBA-record 73-win season, six of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players and 27 members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

About Biofreeze

Biofreeze is the #1 clinically recommended pain relief product. For over 25 years, Biofreeze has been trusted by athletes, leading chiropractors, physical therapists, athletic trainers and other clinicians to provide cold therapy pain relief for sore muscles, back aches and sore joints. Biofreeze uses soothing menthol to “cool the pain” and provide long-lasting pain relief to help you feel no limits. Biofreeze can be found in the offices of leading clinicians and professional locker rooms and now is available over the counter at retail stores nationally. Since expanding sales to retail stores in 2016, Biofreeze has been one of the fastest growing consumer brands and has been recognized nationally with numerous awards celebrating its breakthrough launch.

About Chase Center

Chase Center, an 18,064-seat sports and entertainment arena, anchors Thrive City, the multipurpose, privately financed complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood consisting of 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space that are part of a larger mixed-use development including two office buildings and dozens of unique restaurant and retail locations. Chase Center plays host to games featuring the six-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, concerts, cultural events, family shows and more, totaling nearly 200 events per year. Thrive City, the surrounding district of Chase Center, is a community gathering space providing a slate of year-round health and wellness programming, including Get Fit clinics, yoga sessions, farmer’s markets, ice skating and much more.