Warriors Receive Beyond the Check Award

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are recipients of the 2018 Beyond the Check Award in Youth Development from the San Francisco Business Times as part of their Corporate Philanthropy awards and publication, it was announced today by the San Francisco Business Times. Beyond the Check recognizes the team’s efforts to go beyond cash giving to a deeper level of philanthropy. Each year, the San Francisco Business Times recognizes five companies that are focused on engaging employees and customers in volunteerism and philanthropy.

“On and off the court, it has been a historic year for the Warriors,” said Joanne Pasternack, Vice President, Community Relations and Executive Director of the Warriors Community Foundation. “Through community outreach programming; record breaking grants to non-profits; court builds and refurbishments; game day experiences for youth; youth basketball camps; wish granting and more, the Warriors are committed to creating impactful programming for youth in need throughout the Bay Area. It is an honor to receive this award in recognition of the dedication of the entire Warriors organization to improve the quality of life for those who are underserved in our community.”

In the past year, the Warriors Community Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the team, has donated over $1.2 million in grants to 49 Bay Area organizations with a dedicated emphasis on educational equity. Since its inception in 2012, the Warriors Community Foundation has donated over $9.2 million. In addition, the organization as a whole has committed more than 8,000 hours of community service to Bay Area non-profits via participation in over 300 community events. In aggregate, the Warriors have directly impacted more than 2.6 million people via hospital visits, food and toy drives, grants, fitness, education and literacy events, and more.

Warriors players and coaches have dedicated more than 450 hours of community service through a variety of initiatives, including long running programs such as Get Fit, Read to Achieve, Local Warriors, community basketball clinics for youth, and more in collaboration with sponsors including Kaiser Permanente, JP Morgan Chase, and others.

In addition, the Warriors front office staff contributed more than 3,800 volunteer hours as part of the team’s year-round Helping Hands Employee Volunteer program and Season of Giving holiday initiatives. The Warriors held 26 different volunteer events for staff over the year focusing on education, health and fitness, supporting the military, sustainability and citizenship. The program was created in August 2011 as a way to encourage team employees to become active in the local community.

Other 2018 Beyond the Check winners are: Deloitte, Workforce Development; Nibbi Brothers, Community Health; Patelco Credit Union, Community Impact; and Union Bank, Best Overall.