Warriors Waive Bell, Bradley, Mulder and Payton II

The Golden State Warriors have waived forward/center Jordan Bell, along with guards Avery Bradley, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II, the team announced today.

Bell appeared in four preseason games for the Warriors, averaging 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game. He signed with Golden State as a free agent on September 24.

Bradley averaged 4.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.25 steals in 12.8 minutes over four preseason contests for Golden State. The guard signed with the Warriors as a free agent on September 24.

Mulder played in four preseason games for the Warriors, averaging 5.8 points in 10.5 minutes per game. The guard signed a multi-year contract with Golden State on March 10, 2020.

Payton II played in one preseason game, recording 12 points, one rebound, one steal and one block in 11 minutes off the bench versus the L.A. Lakers on October 12. Payton II signed with Golden State on May 16, 2021.

The Warriors’ roster stands at 16 players.