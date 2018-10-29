Warriors Promote John Beaven and Raymond Ridder to Senior Vice Presidents

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have promoted John Beaven to Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Services and Raymond Ridder to Senior Vice President of Communications, the team announced today. Beaven will continue to report to Warriors Chief Revenue Officer Brandon Schneider, with Ridder continuing to report to Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts and Warriors President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Bob Myers.

In their elevated roles, Beaven will continue to oversee all ticket and suite sales and service responsibilities and has added managing the Warriors events department under his umbrella. Ridder will continue to oversee all communications efforts for the Warriors and has added broadcasting into his realm.

“John and Raymond have both proven to be invaluable parts of our executive team and continue to have a great impact on our organization,” said Welts. “John is in his 16th season and Raymond has over 20 seasons of experience, both with proven track records of success and strong leadership in both of their areas. They represent everything our organization aspires to be.”

Beaven, who is currently in his 16th season with the Warriors, is responsible for all aspects of the team’s ticket and suite efforts, which include the strategic planning and execution for season ticket and single game initiatives, customer service, and premium suite sales and service efforts. Beaven also played a key role in the creation and implementation of the team’s innovative Chase Center membership program, which is currently more than halfway through the process and is seeing an exceptional response from current Warriors season ticket holders. In his new role, Beaven also oversees the team’s events department, planning and executing key events for the organization including the 2018 NBA Championship Parade. Under Beaven’s guidance, the Warriors’ season ticket base has remained at a franchise record 14,500 seats for the last five seasons with season ticket renewal rates of over 90 percent during each of those campaigns. The Warriors also launched a Season Ticket Priority Wait List at the start of the 2013-14 season, which has grown to over 43,000 members. Prior to being promoted Senior Vice President, Beaven served as the team’s Vice President of ticket sales and service for the last four seasons, previously serving as the executive director of ticket sales, including in the summer of 2013 when the team surpassed 14,000 season ticket holders for the first time in franchise history.

Ridder, who is in his 21st season with the Warriors, is a 28-year member of the NBA PR community and is the primary liaison between the Warriors and the local, national and international media. He is responsible for creating various PR plans and strategies for the organization and for coordinating and overseeing all player/media interviews, press conferences and written information disseminated by the team. Additionally, he oversees the team’s corporate and community communications efforts. Ridder is also currently serving his second tour of duty as the Pacific Division’s representative on the NBA’s PR Advisory Committee. Prior to being promoted to his current position, Ridder spent eight seasons as the team’s Vice President of Communications and eight before that as the executive director of public relations. He originally joined the organization prior to the 1998-99 campaign as the team’s PR director after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. Following the 2017-18 season, Ridder and the Warriors’ PR staff were named recipients of the Brian McIntyre Media Relations Award, given annually by the NBA PBWA (Pro Basketball Writers Association) for excellence in media relations. This marked the third straight and fourth time in five years – and the fifth time in nine years – that the Warriors PR staff, under Ridder’s guidance, received this prestigious recognition. The Warriors PR staff was previously named the McIntyre Award winners following the 2009-10, 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. In September of 2017, The SportsBusiness Journal recognized Ridder as one of the “Power Players” in the sports communications field in a special issue honoring those who have played a significant and influential role in sports media relations.