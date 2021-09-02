Warriors Announce Golden Auditions For Chase Center Events

The Golden State Warriors have launched Golden Auditions, a program designed to attract Bay Area street performers, musicians, singers and others to perform at Warriors games and Thrive City events, it was announced today. Golden Auditions provides an opportunity for Bay Area entertainers of all ages and skill types to upload their demo reels for the chance to perform at Chase Center during the 2021-22 season.

Those wishing to submit their demo reels to the Golden Auditions site can visit warriors.com/golden-auditions. The application is free and entertainers will be required to submit either a video or a link showcasing their talent.

The Warriors have a robust track record of featuring Bay Area entertainers, including l6-year-old guitar player Asher Belsky, singer/ actress Nayah Damasen and several members of the San Francisco Jazz Collective. For b-roll of past Chase Center performances, CLICK HERE.

The first in-game performances via the Golden Auditions program will be on Wednesday, October 6, when the Warriors tip-off their preseason schedule against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center.