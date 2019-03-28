Dub Nation Asks Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut has made his return to the Warriors, contributing to the team's effort in four of the last five games. With his return back to The Bay, Dub Nation caught up with Bogut in a recent Q + A where fans asked the Australian big man questions using the hashtag #AskBogut. While on the road this afternoon, Bogut took some time to answer fan favorite questions below.

As a previous Bay Area resident, Dub Nation asked Bogut how he felt to be back in The Bay:

It feels greats! Obviously, a lot of fond memories from the past, and a great opportunity for the future. #AskBogut https://t.co/J8gfj5w6Ua — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 28, 2019

Bogut also shared some sound advice with those who want to become professional athletes:

Put in the time and training as soon as you can as a young kid.#AskBogut https://t.co/LFy6A2byJV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 28, 2019

Coffee became a main topic of conversation for the seven-foot center:

Not even close -- Australia all the way#AskBogut https://t.co/rVr71yD00d — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 28, 2019

Recording his 13th year in the league, fans asked Bogut his favorite part about being in the NBA:

Playing against the best players in the world on a nightly basis.#AskBogut https://t.co/CJCYWkGDgB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 28, 2019

Since Bogut played with the squad in 2016, Dub Nation expressed their curiosity about changes in the Warriors' play style:

The play style is very similar, but obviously with such talented scorers there are times where we do try to go a little more isolation to play toward those individuals' talents.#AskBogut https://t.co/ctmgAAx1pd — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 28, 2019

While eyes are always on the prize, Bogut shared his appreciation for the process:

Starting from the bottom and working our way to what you see now.#AskBogut https://t.co/VlkhRnqwLQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 28, 2019

Bogut also showed love for fellow teammate and friend, Stephen Curry, who he says is his favorite player in the NBA:

Steph. He just makes things look easy that should not look easy.#AskBogut https://t.co/bz8j8lTBjQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 28, 2019

Athletes, they're just like us! On game days, Bogut shared what he listens to in the car:

With old age, I'm more of a podcast guy now (plus Bay Area traffic)#AskBogut https://t.co/8icuPPSJDY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 28, 2019

Wednesday's matchup marked Andrew Bogut's 700th game of his NBA career, as the Warriors remain on the road for an upcoming contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves.