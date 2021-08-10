Warriors Sign 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala

The Golden State Warriors have signed guard/forward Andre Iguodala to a contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Iguodala, 37, returns to Golden State, where he helped the franchise capture three NBA championships and make five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, earning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player honors in 2015. Iguodala has appeared in 413 regular season games (84 starts) over six seasons (2013-19) with the Warriors, averaging 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.08 steals in 26.7 minutes. The 6’6” swingman owns averages of 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.17 steals and 29.8 minutes in 104 postseason games (40 starts) with Golden State, ranking fourth on the team’s all-time playoff games played list.

Following six seasons with Golden State, Iguodala spent the past two campaigns with the Miami Heat, helping the franchise to the NBA Finals in his first season with the club in 2019-20. It marked Iguodala’s sixth consecutive NBA Finals appearance, becoming just the 10th player in NBA history to make six-straight Finals appearances, joining: Bill Russell (10), Sam Jones (9), Tom Heinsohn (8), LeBron James (8), Frank Ramsey (8), Bob Cousy (7), James Jones (7), K.C. Jones (7) and Tom Sanders (6). Iguodala averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 21.3 minutes over 63 games (five starts) with the Heat last season.

In his 17-year career with Philadelphia, Denver, Golden State and Miami, Iguodala owns career marks of 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.45 steals in 32.5 minutes over 1,192 games (784 starts). Iguodala has played in an additional 170 postseason contests (81 starts) over 14 career playoff appearances, averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.28 steals in 30.6 minutes per game.

Originally selected by the 76ers with the ninth overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Iguodala earned First Team All-Rookie honors in 2004-05 with Philadelphia and was named an All-Star in his final season in Philadelphia in 2011-12. Iguodala was first acquired by the Warriors in a sign-and-trade, three-team deal with the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz on July 10, 2013 and earned First Team All-Defensive accolades in his first season with the Warriors in 2013-14.