Warriors Guard Klay Thompson Selected as 2019 All-Star Reserve

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has been selected as a reserve in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. Thompson will join teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant—who last week were named starters in the All-Star Game—to give the Warriors at least three All-Stars in four-straight seasons for the first-time since 1960-63. Thompson, Curry and Durant are the first Warriors trio to each earn All-Star selections in three consecutive seasons since Paul Arizin, Wilt Chamberlain and Tom Gola from 1960-62, while Thompson and Curry are the first Warriors duo ever named to five-straight contests.

Thompson, 28, owns averages of 21.7 points, a career-best 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.18 steals in 34.2 minutes over 50 games (all starts). The eighth-year guard, who will make his fifth All-Star appearance, set an NBA-record with 14 three-point field goals in a win over Chicago on Oct. 29, finishing with 52 points in 27 minutes. On Jan. 21 at the Lakers, Thompson tied the NBA-record for most consecutive three-point field goals made, hitting his first 10 threes and finishing with 44 points on 17-of-20 from the field (10-of-11 from three-point range).

In four previous All-Star Game appearances (one start), Thompson has tallied 10.8 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game. He has also appeared in the Three-Point Contest in each of the last four seasons, winning the event in 2016, and participated in the Rising Stars Challenge in 2013. Commemorative Warriors NBA All-Star jerseys and t-shirts are available for women, men and youth at warriorsteamstore.com.

The Warriors own the best record in the Western Conference at 36-14 (.720), including a current NBA-best win streak of 11 consecutive games, making them just the second team ever in the four major professional sports leagues to post a double-digit win streak in six-straight seasons (San Antonio Spurs, 2010-16).

The 2019 All-Star reserves were selected by the 30 NBA head coaches, who were asked to vote for seven players in their respective conferences—three frontcourt players, two guards and two additional players regardless of position. They were not permitted to vote for players from their own team. The team rosters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game will be revealed on TNT in a special NBA All-Star Draft Show on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. PT.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. PT at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. TNT and ESPN Radio will air the game live in the United States. NBA All-Star 2019 will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.