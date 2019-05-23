Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant Named to 2018-19 All-NBA Team

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Kevin Durant have been named to the 2018-19 All-NBA Team, with Curry earning First Team honors and Durant garnering Second Team accolades, the NBA announced today. It represents the fifth-straight season the Warriors have had multiple players on the All-NBA team and 12th time overall. Golden State joins the Los Angeles Clippers (2011-16), Los Angeles Lakers (2008-13; 1998-04) and Utah Jazz (1987-97) as the only franchises in the last 50 seasons to have multiple All-NBA players in five-or-more consecutive seasons.

The duo helped the Warriors to a franchise-record seventh consecutive playoff appearance, finishing the regular season with a mark of 57-25, tops in the Western Conference. Golden State has owned the best record in the conference in four of the last five seasons.

Curry earned All-NBA honors after averaging 27.3 points (5th in the NBA) to go along with 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.33 steals in 33.8 minutes over 69 games (all starts). He is the first Warrior to be named to six-straight All-NBA teams and joins Rick Barry (1965-67 and 1972-76) as the only players in franchise history to earn the award six times. It marks his third First Team honor.

Durant garnered his ninth career All-NBA selection, compiling averages of 26.0 points (8th in NBA) on 52.1% shooting from the field, 6.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.08 blocks and 34.6 minutes in 78 games (all starts). The 2019 NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player became the first player since Shaquille O’Neal (1993-2003) to average at least 25 points while shooting above 50.0% from field in seven-consecutive seasons.

The All-NBA Teams were selected by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The media voted for All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams by position with points awarded on a 5-3-1 basis. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.

2018-19 NBA ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM

Position Player, Team Points Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee 500 Guard James Harden, Houston 500 Guard Stephen Curry, Golden State 482 Forward Paul George, Oklahoma City 433 Center Nikola Jokić, Denver 411

2018-19 NBA ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM

Position Player, Team Points Center Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 375 Forward Kevin Durant, Golden State 358 Guard Damian Lillard, Portland 306 Forward Kawhi Leonard, Toronto 242 Guard Kyrie Irving, Boston 195

2018-19 NBA ALL-NBA THIRD TEAM