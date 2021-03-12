Warriors & 95.7 The Game to Feature All-Female Broadcast as Part of Women's Empowerment Month

In celebration of Women’s Empowerment Month, the Golden State Warriors’ game vs. the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 29, will feature an all-female broadcast on the team’s flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game (KGMZ-FM), highlighted by Kate Scott, Mary Murphy and Kerith Burke. Scott will handle play-by-play duties alongside Murphy, who will serve as color commentator. The duo will call the game in place of longtime Warriors radio play-by-play voice Tim Roye and analyst Tom Tolbert. Burke will host pre and postgame coverage of the broadcast on 95.7 The Game.

The Warriors are celebrating Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Chase, throughout the month of March with activations aiming to empower girls and women to rise above and challenge socio-economic norms that exist today through amplifying voices in the fight for an equal playing field for women.

Scott, a longtime Bay Area radio and television personality, is a host of The Morning Roast on 95.7 The Game and has worked as a play-by-play announcer, anchor, host and reporter for the Pac-12 Networks in addition to play-by-play assignments for NBC Sports Networks and Stadium. Scott served as play-by-play announcer for the first ever all-female NHL broadcast in the United States and is the first woman to call an NFL game on the radio as well as the first to call football for the Pac-12 Networks.

Murphy owns a wide array of broadcast experience as an analyst covering college basketball and the WNBA at CBS, ESPN, Pac-12 Networks, Madison Garden Network (MSG), Big Ten Network (BTN), Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Net, Sunshine Network and Lifetime, in addition to radio work on Westwood One. Murphy spent eight years as the head coach of the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team, leading the Badgers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1992, and was chosen as the first coach and general manager for the WNBA’s Sacramento Monarchs in 1997.

Burke, who currently works as a reporter covering the Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area, has more than a decade of experience as a sports anchor and reporter, including her work as a sideline reporter for the Warriors and NBC Olympics’ coverage of Team USA women’s basketball during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Previously, Burke served as an anchor and reporter at SportsNet New York (SNY), where she served as the sideline reporter for the University of Connecticut men’s and women’s basketball teams and covered four consecutive women’s national championships from 2013-16.