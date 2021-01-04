Warriors Forward Alen Smailagić Undergoes Successful Surgery

Golden State Warriors forward Alen Smailagić, who has not played in the first six games of the regular season due to a minor right meniscal tear, underwent successful surgery earlier today at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in South San Francisco. The surgery was performed by team physician Chris Lehman, MD. Smailagić will begin rehabilitation immediately and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.

Smailagić, 20, appeared in 14 regular season games with the Warriors last season, averaging 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.9 minutes. He was originally selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft (39th overall) before being acquired by the Warriors on draft night.