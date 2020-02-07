Warriors Recall Froward Alen Smailagić from Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Alen Smailagić from the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Smailagić has played in 17 games (15 starts) with Santa Cruz this season, posting averages of 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.06 steals and 1.00 block in 26.3 minutes per game (51.8 FG%, 35.1 3FG%). The rookie forward has appeared in nine games for Golden State, averaging 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game.