Warriors Recall Forward Alen Smailagić

The Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Alen Smailagić from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Smailagić, 20, appeared in 10 regular-season games with Santa Cruz in its recently completed season played in Orlando, averaging 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.0 minutes per game. In the team’s two postseason games, the second-year forward averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 27.2 minutes per game. Santa Cruz reached the Semifinals of the 2021 NBA G League playoffs before falling to the Lakeland Magic, 108-96, ending its season on March 9 with a total record of 12-5.

The Serbian native appeared in 14 regular season games with the Warriors last season, averaging 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.9 minutes. He was originally selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft (39th overall) before being acquired by the Warriors on draft night. He has yet to appear in a game for Golden State this season after undergoing successful surgery to repair a minor right meniscal tear on January 4, 2021.