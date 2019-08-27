Warriors and 95.7 The Game Announce Multi-Year Contract Extension

The Golden State Warriors have signed a multi-year contract extension with their flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game (KGMZ-FM), the team announced today. The upcoming 2019-20 season will mark the Warriors’ fourth season on 95.7 The Game.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our relationship with 95.7 over the last three seasons and look forward to the continued growth and evolution of our partnership as we open the doors to Chase Center,” said Warriors President and COO Rick Welts. “Most importantly, our fans will continue to benefit from the comprehensive and dedicated coverage of our team 365 days a year and, hopefully, through many exciting playoff runs on The Game.”

“The Warriors are the premier franchise in this market and have emerged as one of the elite sports brands worldwide,” said Greg Nemitz, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom San Francisco. “As the team embarks on a new era at Chase Center, we’re proud and excited to continue bringing our listeners exclusive, unparalleled coverage of the team both on and off the court.”

Tim Roye, who is entering his 25th season as the radio voice of the Warriors, will once again handle play-by-play duties. Jim Barnett will join Roye in the booth as color analyst, marking his 35th season as a Warriors broadcaster. The Game will once again include an additional 60 minutes of coverage to each of the existing 30-minute pre- and post-game programs as well as heightened in-season daily Warriors coverage featuring both Warriors and NBA-themed shows.

Fans can tune in 95.7 The Game (KGMZ-FM) in the Bay Area on air, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and website.