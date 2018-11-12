Warriors to Register 300th Consecutive Sellout at Oracle Arena Tomorrow

With a capacity crowd of 19,596 expected to enter Oracle Arena as the back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors take on the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow, Tuesday, November 13 (7:30 p.m.), the Warriors will register their 300th consecutive sellout, the team announced today. The current sellout streak, which includes both home regular season and postseason games, started on December 18, 2012 against the then-New Orleans Hornets.

Longest Active NBA Sellout Streaks *as of 11/11/18 Team Start Date Streak Dallas Mavericks 12/15/01 751 Miami Heat 4/23/10 385 Oklahoma City Thunder 2/22/11 349 Golden State Warriors 12/18/12 299

The Warriors are pacing to break the team’s current franchise sellout streak, which sits at 310 games, spanning March 9, 1989 through April 19, 1996. Should Golden State continue to sell out its home games through November and December, the team will tie the 310-game sellout streak record on Christmas Day vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, and set a new record, 311, on December 27 vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.

Over the course of the sellout streak, the Warriors have compiled a home record of 244-55 (.816) through 299 regular season and postseason games, a mark that includes the team’s NBA record 54 consecutive regular season home wins, spanning January 31, 2015 through March 29, 2016.

The Warriors capped the 2017 and 2018 NBA seasons with back-to-back NBA Championships, and have won the NBA title in three of the last four seasons.