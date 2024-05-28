Warriors Announce 2024 California Classic Single Day Ticket Presale and General Public On-Sale Information

The Golden State Warriors announced today that single day tickets for the California Classic at Chase Center will go on sale with exclusive presale events before becoming available to the general public on Wednesday, May 29 at 5 p.m. Fans can purchase single day tickets for the California Classic’s July 6, 7 and 10 games online at chasecenter.com/california-classic.

Presale events begin tomorrow, May 29, at 10 a.m. exclusively for Golden State Warriors season ticket members. At 12 p.m. members of the Warriors’ Dub Club will have presale access, followed by Warriors Insiders at 3 p.m. Tickets become available to the general public at 5 p.m.