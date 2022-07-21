Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson & the Warriors Receive 2022 ESPY Honors

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors were honored with four ESPYs at the 2022 ESPY Awards ceremony in Los Angeles last night, including “Best Team” honors for the second time in franchise history (2017). Stephen Curry, who hosted the annual event, earned “Best NBA Player” and “Best Record-Breaking Performance” awards, while Klay Thompson earned “Best Comeback Athlete.” Last night marked the 29th year of the ESPYS, an event that helps raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, a charity that was founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach, Jim Valvano, at the first ESPYS in 1993.

The Warriors earned the “Best Team” award after winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons, including a sixth Western Conference Championship over that same span. The Warriors joined the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers as the only NBA franchises to win seven-or-more titles. Golden State finished the 2022 NBA Playoffs with a 16-6 (.727) mark.

Curry earned his second “Best NBA Player” ESPY nod, also winning the award in 2015, and was a first-time winner of the “Best Recording-Breaking Performance” award. He helped lead Golden State to its fourth NBA championship in the last eight seasons and won the 2022 Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award, averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.00 steals in 37.5 minutes per game in The Finals. Curry is the seventh player in NBA history to capture at least four NBA titles and two Most Valuable Player awards, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan. He earned “Best Record-Breaking Performance” honors for becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals (2,974), passing Ray Allen (2,973) for the top spot December 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Thompson earned “Best Comeback Athlete” honors after returning during the 2021-22 season following a 941-day absence due to multiple injuries. The four-time NBA champion returned to play on January 9 vs. Cleveland, recording 17 points during a Warriors victory over the Cavaliers. He went on to average 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32 regular season contests and 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 22 postseason games en route to the Warriors’ title.