Warriors Announce NBA2K23 Summer League 2022 Roster & Broadcast Schedule, Presented by Oracle

The Golden State Warriors have announced the team’s NBA2K23 Summer League 2022 roster & schedule, presented by Oracle. The Warriors will participate in the NBA2K23 Summer League 2022 in Las Vegas (July 7-17) and will be coached by Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development Jama Mahlalela (Jah-MAH MAH-la-lay-lah).

Golden State will compete in its 17th NBA Summer League, which will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at noon (PDT) on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16 or 17.

All Summer League games can be heard on the Warriors mobile app and Warriors.com. For the seventh-straight Summer League, Kevin Danna, the voice of the Santa Cruz Warriors, will handle play-by-play duties. NBA TV & the ESPN family of networks will televise each Summer League game.

Below are the Warriors roster and broadcast schedule for the Warriors’ four preliminary games in the NBA2K23 Summer League 2022 in Las Vegas.

WARRIORS NBA2K23 SUMMER LEAGUE 2022 SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME (PDT) LOCATION TELEVISION RADIO/ONLINE Friday, July 8 New York Knicks 5 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center ESPN2 Warriors app; Warriors.com Sunday, July 10 San Antonio Spurs 4:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center NBATV Warriors app; Warriors.com Tuesday, July 12 Boston Celtics 5:30 p.m. Cox Pavilion ESPN Warriors app; Warriors.com Friday, July 15 Oklahoma City Thunder 4 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center ESPN Warriors app; Warriors.com

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS NBA2K23 SUMMER LEAGUE 2022 ROSTER

NO. PLAYER POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/FROM YEARS 18 Yudai Baba G 6-5 198 11/7/95 Alvark Tokyo/Melbourne United/Japan R 7 Patrick Baldwin Jr. G/F 6-9 220 11/18/02 Wisconsin-Milwaukee/USA R 31 Gabriel Chachashvili C 6-10 220 12/8/99 Hapoel Galil Elyon (Israel)/Israel R 10 Justinian Jessup G 6-7 202 5/23/98 Boise State/Illawarra Hawks (Australia)/USA R 00 Jonathan Kuminga F 6-8 210 10/6/02 G League Ignite/Golden State Warriors/Dem. Republic of Congo 1 28 Kalob Ledoux G 6-4 190 9/16/97 Louisiana Tech/Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)/USA R 21 Selom Mawugbe C 6-10 230 7/20/98 Azusa Pacific/Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)/USA R 55 Mac McClung G 6-2 185 1/6/99 Texas Tech/Los Angeles Lakers/USA 1 4 Moses Moody G 6-6 205 5/31/02 Arkansas/Golden State Warriors/USA 1 26 Alex Morales F 6-6 180 11/21/97 Wagner/USA R 41 JD Notae G 6-2 195 10/27/98 Arkansas/USA R 43 Joel Ntambwe C 6-8 225 10/17/98 Texas Tech/Delaware Blue Coats (G League)/Dem. Republic of Congo R 25 Lester Quiñones G 6-5 205 11/16/00 Memphis/USA R 2 Ryan Rollins G 6-4 180 7/3/02 Toledo/USA R 15 Gui Santos F 6-8 209 6/22/02 Minas (Brazil)/Brazil R 45 Dustin Sleva F 6-8 224 9/23/95 Shippensburg/Betclic Elite (Paris)/USA R 20 Jared Uthoff F 6-9 221 5/19/93 Iowa/SeaHorses Mikawa (Japan)/USA 2 12 Quinndary Weatherspoon G 6-3 207 9/10/96 Mississippi State/Golden State Warriors/USA 3 27 Payton Willis G 6-4 200 1/31/98 Minnesota/USA R 33 James Wiseman C 7-0 258 3/31/01 Memphis/Golden State Warriors/USA 2

NBA Summer League Head Coach: Jama Mahlalela

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Justinian (JUS-tin-e-in) Jessup; Jonathan Kuminga (kuh-MING-guh); Kalob Ledoux (Caleb LA-dew); Selmon Mawugbe (SELL-um Muh-WOOG-bay); JD Notae (Jay Dee No-Tay); Joel Ntambwe (Joe-L N-tom-way); Lester Quiñones (keen-YO-nayse); Gui (gee) Santos; Dustin Sleva (SLEE-vuh); Jarrod Uthoff (YOU-toff); Quinndary Weatherspoon (Quin-DAIRY Weh-ther-SPOON); Jama Mahlalela (Jah-MAH MAH-la-lay-lah).