Warriors Issue 2022 NBA Playoffs Fraud Alert for Single Game Tickets

The Golden State Warriors have issued a postseason fraud alert, warning fans about the potential dangers of purchasing single-game tickets for the 2022 NBA Playoffs from a non-verified third party, the team announced today.

The team experienced issues with fraudulent tickets again this season, with over 300 fans denied access during the regular season due to counterfeit tickets purchased from non-verified third-party vendors. High profile games tend to be targets for scammers, with several games during the 2021-22 regular season seeing over 30 fraudulent tickets turned away at the gate.

Warriors 2022 NBA Playoffs tickets are now available at warriors.com.. Fans looking to attend Warriors games during the 2022 NBA Playoffs are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com., or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans, that is 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. SuiteXchange, an authentic and verified suite resale marketplace, is available for fans looking for single-game premium spaces at Chase Center for the 2022 Warriors’ NBA Playoff games.