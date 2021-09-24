Warriors Announce Roster for 2021-22 Training Camp, Fueled by Gatorade

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their training camp roster ahead of the team’s 2021-22 Training Camp, Fueled by Gatorade, set to begin Tuesday at the Oracle Performance Center located inside Chase Center.

The team also announced the signing of free agent forward Jordan Bell, along with guards Avery Bradley and Langston Galloway.

Bell, 26, appeared in six games (one start) for the Washington Wizards and Warriors last season, averaging 2.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.7 minutes per game. The 6’8” forward was a member of the Warriors 2017-18 NBA championship team and owns career averages of 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 160 games (17 starts) over four seasons with the Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and Wizards.

Bradley, 30, averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 games (six starts) last season with the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets. An NBA Champion and two-time All-Defensive Team selection, the 6’3” guard owns career averages of 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.01 steals and 28.0 minutes in 598 games (499 starts) over 11 seasons with the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Rockets, L.A. Clippers, LA Lakers, Grizzlies and Heat.

Galloway, 29, played in 40 games last season with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 4.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game. Undrafted out of Saint Joseph’s (PA), the 6’1” guard owns career averages of 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 21.9 minutes in 445 games (62 starts) over seven seasons with the Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.