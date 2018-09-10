Warriors Single-Game Tickets for the 2018-19 Season, Presented by Kaiser Permanente, Available During Exclusive Presale Events This Week

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today that single-game tickets for the 2018-19 NBA season will go on sale beginning Wednesday, September 12 with exclusive presale events before single-game options are made available to the public on Thursday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. (all times Pacific). Single-game tickets may be purchased by visiting warriors.com, calling 888-GSW-HOOP or at the Oracle Arena box office.

2018-19 Single-Game Ticket Presales Season Ticket Holders: Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Season Ticket Priority Wait List Members: Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. | Join Wait List Warriors Insiders: Thursday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. | Become an Insider

Opening Night Championship Celebration, Presented by Rakuten: all fans will receive an Opening Night T-shirt and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2018 NBA Championship banner on Oct. 16 vs. Oklahoma City

2018 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway, Presented by Bay Area BMW: all fans will receive a 2018 championship replica ring on Oct. 22 vs. Phoenix

1975 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a 1975 championship replica ring on Oct. 24 vs. Washington

2018 Championship Replica Mini-Trophy Giveaway, Presented by Mountain Dew Ice: all fans will receive a championship replica mini-trophy on Nov. 5 vs. Memphis

2015 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a 2015 championship replica ring on Mar. 10 vs. Phoenix

2017 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a 2017 championship replica ring on Apr. 2 vs. Denver

The Warriors will host the following championship-themed giveaway nights throughout the regular season to commemorate the 2018 NBA title, marking the sixth championship in franchise history and third in the last four years:

The Warriors will also hold bobblehead nights at Oracle Arena at the following games:

Draymond Green Championship Limited Edition on Sept. 29 vs. Minnesota

Stephen Curry Championship Parade Limited Edition on Oct. 8 vs. Phoenix

Kevin Durant San Jose Sharks Limited Edition on Oct. 12 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (SAP Center in San Jose)

Kevin Durant Championship Limited Edition, Presented by Lucky California, on Oct. 31 vs. New Orleans

Splash Brothers Limited Edition Bobblehead, Presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Nov. 26 vs. Orlando

Demarcus Cousins Limited Edition on Dec. 12 vs. Toronto

Andre Iguodala Championship Limited Edition, Presented by Realtor.com, on Jan. 8 vs. New York Knicks

Shaun Livingston Championship Limited Edition on Feb. 6 vs. San Antonio

Baron Davis Limited Edition on Feb. 12 vs. Utah

The first single-game ticket presale event begins Wednesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively for the team’s season ticket holders with an additional presale event for the team’s Season Ticket Priority Wait List members on Wednesday, September 12 at 11:00 a.m. A final presale will be offered to all Warriors Insiders on Thursday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can sign up to become a Warriors Insider by visiting warriors.com/insider. Tickets will be made available to the general public beginning on Thursday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. via warriors.com, 888-GSW-HOOP or the Oracle Arena box office.

Golden State will also hold cultural heritage celebrations, special theme nights and additional giveaways to engage fans throughout the 2018-19 season. For a link to the Warriors’ promotional schedule, CLICK HERE.