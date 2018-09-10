warriors.com
Warriors Single-Game Tickets for the 2018-19 Season, Presented by Kaiser Permanente, Available During Exclusive Presale Events This Week
The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors announced today that single-game tickets for the 2018-19 NBA season will go on sale beginning Wednesday, September 12 with exclusive presale events before single-game options are made available to the public on Thursday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. (all times Pacific). Single-game tickets may be purchased by visiting warriors.com, calling 888-GSW-HOOP or at the Oracle Arena box office.
The Warriors will host the following championship-themed giveaway nights throughout the regular season to commemorate the 2018 NBA title, marking the sixth championship in franchise history and third in the last four years:
- Opening Night Championship Celebration, Presented by Rakuten: all fans will receive an Opening Night T-shirt and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2018 NBA Championship banner on Oct. 16 vs. Oklahoma City
- 2018 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway, Presented by Bay Area BMW: all fans will receive a 2018 championship replica ring on Oct. 22 vs. Phoenix
- 1975 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a 1975 championship replica ring on Oct. 24 vs. Washington
- 2018 Championship Replica Mini-Trophy Giveaway, Presented by Mountain Dew Ice: all fans will receive a championship replica mini-trophy on Nov. 5 vs. Memphis
- 2015 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a 2015 championship replica ring on Mar. 10 vs. Phoenix
- 2017 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a 2017 championship replica ring on Apr. 2 vs. Denver
The Warriors will also hold bobblehead nights at Oracle Arena at the following games:
- Draymond Green Championship Limited Edition on Sept. 29 vs. Minnesota
- Stephen Curry Championship Parade Limited Edition on Oct. 8 vs. Phoenix
- Kevin Durant San Jose Sharks Limited Edition on Oct. 12 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (SAP Center in San Jose)
- Kevin Durant Championship Limited Edition, Presented by Lucky California, on Oct. 31 vs. New Orleans
- Splash Brothers Limited Edition Bobblehead, Presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Nov. 26 vs. Orlando
- Demarcus Cousins Limited Edition on Dec. 12 vs. Toronto
- Andre Iguodala Championship Limited Edition, Presented by Realtor.com, on Jan. 8 vs. New York Knicks
- Shaun Livingston Championship Limited Edition on Feb. 6 vs. San Antonio
- Baron Davis Limited Edition on Feb. 12 vs. Utah
The first single-game ticket presale event begins Wednesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively for the team’s season ticket holders with an additional presale event for the team’s Season Ticket Priority Wait List members on Wednesday, September 12 at 11:00 a.m. A final presale will be offered to all Warriors Insiders on Thursday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can sign up to become a Warriors Insider by visiting warriors.com/insider. Tickets will be made available to the general public beginning on Thursday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. via warriors.com, 888-GSW-HOOP or the Oracle Arena box office.
Golden State will also hold cultural heritage celebrations, special theme nights and additional giveaways to engage fans throughout the 2018-19 season. For a link to the Warriors’ promotional schedule, CLICK HERE.