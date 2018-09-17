Back-To-Back NBA Champion Warriors Announce 2018-19 Television & Radio Schedules

For the 10th consecutive season, every regular season Golden State Warriors game will be available on television, the team announced today.

NBC Sports Bay Area, the exclusive television home for Warriors games in Northern California, will televise a total of 72 contests during the 2018-19 campaign, including the team’s preseason home games at Oracle Arena on Saturday, September 29 vs. Minnesota and Monday, October 8 vs. Phoenix. The network’s regular season coverage tips off on Friday, October 19, when the Warriors travel to Utah to face the Jazz in Golden State’s first road game of the season.

For the 22nd consecutive season, the Emmy Award-winning announcing team will have play-by-play announcer Bob Fitzgerald and 34-year veteran analyst Jim Barnett calling the action on all NBC Sports Bay Area telecasts, with Kerith Burke handling sideline reporter duties. NBC Sports Bay Area provides extensive gameday coverage with one-hour Warriors Pregame Live and Warriors Postgame Live; season-long, comprehensive Warriors and NBA news, analysis and insider reports on Warriors Outsiders, Warriors Central, Warriors Raw and Warriors Ground; and in-depth 24/7 online coverage on NBCSportsBayArea.com and via the NBC Sports App.

The Warriors, who closed the 2017-18 campaign by capturing their sixth NBA championship in franchise history and third title in the last four seasons, are scheduled to make 28 national television appearances, with six (6) games on ABC, 12 on TNT and 10 on ESPN. The Warriors are currently scheduled to have an additional 12 games air on NBA TV, the league’s 24-hour cable network.

For the third consecutive season, 95.7 The Game will serve as the flagship radio station for Warriors basketball, broadcasting all preseason and regular season games with the exception of one that will air on Q102.1 FM KRBQ (Sept. 29). Tim Roye, who is entering his 24th season as the radio voice of the Warriors, will once again handle play-by-play duties. Programming on 95.7 The Game will once again include an additional 60 minutes of coverage to each of the existing 30-minute pre- and post-game programs as well as heightened in-season daily Warriors coverage featuring both Warriors and NBA-themed shows. John Dickinson will once again serve as 95.7 The Game’s Warriors reporter, covering both home and road games and practices throughout the season.

In addition to the flagship station (95.7 The Game), all games can be heard on the Warriors Radio Network’s 13 affiliate stations: Eureka – KINS 106.3 FM; Mendocino County – KUNK 92.7 FM/96.7 FM; Santa Rosa – KSRO 1350 AM/103.5 FM; Vacaville – KUIC 95.3 FM; Napa – KVON 1440 AM; Modesto – KESP 970 AM; San Jose – KRTY 95.3 FM; Salinas/Monterey/Santa Cruz – KION 1460 AM/101.1 FM; King City – KRKC 1490 AM/104.9 FM; San Luis Obispo – KKJL 1400 AM/106.5 FM; Redding – KNRO 1400 AM/103.9 FM; San Diego – KWFN 93.7 FM; and Honolulu – KKEA 1420 AM. All games can be streamed on the Warriors app; 957thegame.com and the 95.7 The Game app; NBA.com and the NBA app; SiriusXM and the SiriusXM app; and the TuneIn app. The Warriors also have a franchise-record 10 games scheduled to air on ESPN Radio.