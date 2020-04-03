Warriors Sound Podcast: Reflecting on 2015 NBA Finals and Catching Up with Kerith Burke

Like much of Dub Nation, NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors Sideline Reporter Kerith Burke has been glued to the television as her network airs classic Warriors games. She discusses that and reflects on her experiences in her first few seasons on the job on this edition of Warriors Sound.

Plus, Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye reflects on the 2015 NBA Finals at the 9:25 mark and we get to relive some of the greatest moments of that series as the Warriors took home their first NBA Championship in 40 years.