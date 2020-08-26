Warriors Sound: NBA 2K League Finals Preview

On the latest edition of Warriors Sound, we talk with Warriors Gaming Squad Head Coach Mike Newton to preview the NBA 2K League Finals against Wizards District Gaming. The best three-of-five series set for Friday is coming off a semifinals victory over Jazz Gaming where point guard Charlie “CB13” Bostwick averaged 37.5 and 6.5 assists.

Newton talks about the strategy and preparation involved and how he interacts with his squad between games in tournament settings. The Warriors Gaming Squad entered the 2020 NBA 2K League Playoffs with a franchise-best 13-3 regular season record and defeated Bucks Gaming and Jazz Gaming on the way to the Finals.

NBA Playoffs talk from inside the bubble in Orlando is also part of the conversation. Warriors Sound will have continual updates throughout the NBA Playoffs.

Listen to the latest Warriors Sound episode and subscribe to the Warriors official team podcast by clicking the link below.