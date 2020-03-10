Celebrating Women’s Empowerment Month on Warriors Ground

During the month of March, the Warriors have celebrated Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Chase, through a number of events and activations that support women and girls in the community. This year’s campaign nods to the team’s ‘We Believe’ mantra, encouraging Warriors fans to once again rally around women’s empowerment in the same way Dub Nation embraced the ‘We Believe’ era more than a decade ago.

Women’s Empowerment Month on Warriors Ground tipped off on March 1 during the Warriors-Wizards game, where all fans in attendance received t-shirts upon arriving at their seats. Warriors fans weren’t the only ones repping the empowering apparel either, with the Dubs taking the court wearing similar shooting shirts during drills and warmups.

The Warriors’ efforts continued at Saturday’s Warriors-Sixers game, where the organization joined Rakuten in hosting 12 youth from Girls Inc. of Alameda County to take part in the Rakuten Future Leaders experience. The two-day event aimed to provide mentorship and empower and encourage professionalism in young women.

The girls began the evening by receiving an exclusive tour of Chase Center then attending the Rakuten Future Leaders panel, moderated by NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke. The panel featured three inspiring women: Warriors Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Yoyo Chan, President of Rakuten Rewards Kristen Gall and WNBA star Katie Lou Samuelson, who spoke about their professional experiences and answered some of the girls’ questions.

In order to encourage career opportunities in sports, the girls then shadowed Warriors employees and learned a variety of skills necessary for success in business and beyond. The special evening concluded with the girls receiving an on-court recognition at the Warriors-Sixers matchup and were each gifted customized Warriors jerseys.

The Warriors organization will continue to recognize Women’s Empowerment Month throughout the month of March with additional activations and community events that support, encourage and mentor women and young girls in the Bay Area community to become outstanding leaders in the future.