Dubs Rookie James Wiseman Scores 19 Points in Season Debut

Standing at seven feet tall with a seven-foot six-inch wingspan, James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, made his NBA debut on Tuesday night in the team's season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

It was a big night for the rook, who had 19 points, six rebounds, and two steals in 24 minutes of play in his pro debut. In the opening minute of the first quarter, the lengthy center threw down a dunk to mark his first NBA bucket.

With his season opening start, Wiseman becomes the youngest player (19 years, 266 days old) to start at center spot for the Warriors on Opening Night (previously Joe Smith; 20 years, 100 days).

"It's gonna take time for him to grow into the player that he's capable of becoming. But he's putting in the work every day and he's been great to coach,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said before the season-opening matchup. “We'll give him the start and get him going. Long season from here."

Furthermore, the 19-year-old becomes the third-youngest player to ever start a game for the Dubs behind Andris Biedrins (18 years, 352 days old) and Anthony Randolph (19 years, 179 days old).

Wiseman made his presence felt in the Warriors season opener and will look to continue to make an impact throughout the 2020-21 campaign.