What the Warriors Had to Say at NBA Finals Media Day

The Golden State Warriors went through the media gauntlet on Wednesday at the 2022 NBA Finals Media Day ahead of their matchup with the Boston Celtics. Here’s some of what the team had to say before Thursday’s Game 1, the Dubs sixth finals appearance in eight years.

STEVE KERR

On the Younger Players Handling the Finals

“Today is really the first day that it feels like a circus. The last couple of days have been business as usual. Just normal practice times and film sessions. So we've talked to the group about how different it feels. Our veteran players have addressed the group about the difference in the Finals compared to earlier playoff rounds just in terms of the atmosphere and the vibe. All you can do is try to prepare for it and try to focus on the game, but there's a lot of fanfare for sure. So hopefully our young guys will adapt quickly.”

On Feeling Now vs. First Championship Appearance in 2015

“The first time you do something, there's an unknown and a mystery about it, which makes it even more exciting in a lot of ways. You know, the first time that I went to the Finals as a player, it was kinds of the same feeling. Then if you're lucky enough to do it again, you feel like, all right, I know what to expect. It's a little different vibe, but it's still really exciting to be part of just knowing that this is the pinnacle, this is what we are all trying to accomplish. So to be back here again is an amazing feeling.”

STEPHEN CURRY

On What Separates This Finals Run

“Just the context of the last four years. From Game 6 of the 2019 Finals to now, everything that we went through as a team. Certain guys individually with injuries. Obviously the pandemic that's happened over the last two and a half years. Everything that we all went through with this as the ultimate goal of getting back on this stage, the chance to play for another championship. Klay coming off of unreal rehab journey. Broke my hand. Draymond was injured with a bunch of different stuff. We had a lot of young guys coming into the fold and trying to reclaim our chemistry as a core but also get those guys up to speed in how they can help us and help impact winning. Then you know, you look up and all the work that you put in over the last two years has paid off, built on the experience and just the veteran presence that we have. So all that stuff is just built into the context of what's happened since Game 6 of the 2019 Finals, and we're back here. So it's pretty special.”

KLAY THOMPSON

On His Change of Approach After Injuries

“I think I'm definitely more reflective now because, I mean, it can be taken away from you like that, one missed step or one bad jump. You know, back in the day, just felt like work more. Just kind of programmed you to feel more robotic and just do your daily routines. But now I just try to find joy in every routine I do, whether that's the drive to the arena, being on the training table. It's such an awesome job to be an NBA player. I knew that before, but going through surgeries and rehab, putting a jersey on hits so much harder than it did back in the day.”

DRAYMOND GREEN

On the Championship DNA and Success

“Just really embracing and appreciating each process for what it is, because every year is its own year, is its own journey; and appreciating that journey and actually going through it. Not doing all you can to get around it thinking, oh, man, we'll just get back there. Just appreciating that journey and actually putting yourself in it and going through it. You know, feeling the ups, feeling the downs, and then ultimately it takes some extreme competitors. I think our coaching staff is extremely competitive. Our players are extremely competitive. Our front office is extremely competitive. Joe Lacob is probably the most competitive guy around. I think that's a huge part of it as well, just that will to win.”

JORDAN POOLE

On Maintaining the Winning Culture During a Losing Season His Rookie Year

“I think something that stood out from my first year was that even though we didn't win that many games, there was still championship coaching and championship DNA every single day we came in to work, came into practice. It was just about building for the future, continuing to better ourselves, put ourselves in the situation because we knew the opportunity would come where we'd be at the highest stage. To see it come full circle is pretty cool.”

ANDREW WIGGINS

On Playing in His First NBA Finals

“I’ll be nervous tomorrow, for sure [smiling]. But right now, I'm excited. I'm soaking it all in. I'm just ready to play for real. You know, it's something that you dream of as a kid. I've watched it all my years in the NBA but never got a chance to be a part of it. Now that I'm a part of it, I'm excited and embracing it.”

KEVON LOONEY

On the Building Legacy of Curry/Klay/Draymond

“It just shows how special of a trio they are, that they were able to win under different circumstances, different teams, different eras, different styles of play. When they first won it, the NBA was a lot different, its style of play was a lot different. For them, they kind of changed the game. Draymond, he just revolutionized the big man spot, got rid of the power 4 position kind of. Them guys are the definition of winners. They're going to be remembered as winners. They're going to have their individual accolades, but I think they're mostly going to be remembered as being dominant, winning, not even being highly touted. Not high draft picks, all of them. They're not All-Americans, things like that. But they came in and changed the NBA.”

ANDRE IGUODALA

On the Culture of the Warriors

“I think it starts with, you know, your core, what they embody in terms of their personality, the work ethic, their values. You got Steph Curry, you got Draymond Green, and you got Klay Thompson. I think Andrew Wiggins hasn't been included into the fold as much as he should have, but I think that says a lot about him because that's who he is. He's a more reserved, quiet guy, so it doesn't bother him. I think he understands his importance. Just those personalities can really build a culture. You start with Steph being the first one here. Everything he embodies with his values, who he is as a person, his work ethic. He kind of sets the tone for everyone else. We talked about over the last eight, nine years, however long it's been. We've been able to bring in guys from all walks of life, whether it's been superstars or other guys that are reserve roles, guys that have had to change their roles throughout their career. They entered into the culture seamlessly, were no bumps in the road, and they really enjoy being a part of this. Very welcoming culture. Very carefree. But when you see the work that's put in behind closed doors, you get the best of both worlds. It's just a special place that Steph has built the foundation on.”

OTTO PORTER JR.

On His Season Expectations

“I knew it was going to be fun. I know that much. Especially for me being my first time playing with this team, playing in this system. Played against them my whole career, so to be on the same side as them, it's pretty fun.”

GARY PAYTON II

On the Pomp and Circumstance From the NBA Finals

“It's unbelievable. Like I said last, what, 29 years I've been watching them from home. It's crazy just to be here and experiencing just this energy and this vibe. It's unbelievable. I'm just trying to take it in and enjoy it.”

JONATHAN KUMINGA

On Staying Ready

At this point I feel like I'm just focused and just wait until my names gets called. But Andre is here right next to me in the locker room, and he was saying that you have to enjoy this moment because it might never happen or certain people have never been to this moment. And especially you being there as a rookie, you've just got to enjoy it, be free and just be ready.

MOSES MOODY

On Dealing With The Unknown

“The media circus, everything leading up to it, it's different from a lot of things. But it's no different than how I've been going and approaching this whole year because everything has been new. The summer league was new. The preseason was new. The playoffs was new and the Finals is new. So all different exciting things I'm able to experience early in my career.”

NEMANJA BJELICA

On the Veteran Presence and Leaders of This Team

“Yeah, that's why this team is special. They know what they're doing. They've been doing this for, like, last 10 years. How can I say? Being on maybe one of the best sports organizations in the world, and I'm not talking just about basketball. It's pretty amazing the things what they did past years. It was pretty much easy to adjust to the team. Like I said, I am really blessed to be part of this organization. Everybody's excited.”

DAMION LEE

On How His Journey Prepared Him For This Moment

“I think it definitely makes me ready for it just mentally, knowing all this stuff. At the end of the day it's basketball, but it's basketball at the highest level, something I've been doing since I was a little kid. Obviously there's greater stakes involved now, but I definitely feel ready. I know once the game starts, it will be like any other game. I'm going to get those butterflies. For me, whenever I get those butterflies, it means it's something that I care a lot about. Doesn't matter whether it's basketball, if it's family, anything involved. Whenever I get those butterflies, I know what that feeling is. That means I really care about it.”