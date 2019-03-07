Welcome Back Andrew Bogut

With Andrew Bogut set to re-join the Dubs, let’s take a look back at some of the talents that the Aussie bigman brought to the squad during his initial stint with the Warriors from 2012 to 2016, which included an NBA Championship in 2015.

SPLASH FAMILY

Did you know that Bogut never missed a 3-pointer during his Warriors career? That’s right, he was a 100 percent 3-point shooter over four seasons, on two whole attempts.

RIM ROCKER

He’s tall. He’s strong. He finishes with authority.

Andrew Bogut throws DOWN on @csnauthentic! pic.twitter.com/QJvdW8jtTB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 29, 2015

BLOCK PARTY

He’s a former NBA blocks leader with a career average of 1.6 blocks per game. And like he does at the rim, his blocked shots tend to have some force behind them.

Andrew Bogut says "NO!" (ABC) pic.twitter.com/BGPw0TiR2r — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 1, 2016

FANCY PASSING

Dubs fans remember Bogut’s abilities go beyond just his size and strength. He also has a keen passing ability that helps set up open looks for teammates.

Nice feed! Bogut dishes on CSNBA & NBA TV https://t.co/jlFequ286r — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 23, 2016

And he can get creative with his passes, too.

HE CAN SEE INTO THE FUTURE

He’s retuning to a Warriors team with several teammates he still knows pretty well, and sometimes he knows their shots are falling before they even take them.