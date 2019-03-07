Welcome Back Andrew Bogut
With Andrew Bogut set to re-join the Dubs, let’s take a look back at some of the talents that the Aussie bigman brought to the squad during his initial stint with the Warriors from 2012 to 2016, which included an NBA Championship in 2015.
SPLASH FAMILY
Did you know that Bogut never missed a 3-pointer during his Warriors career? That’s right, he was a 100 percent 3-point shooter over four seasons, on two whole attempts.
RIM ROCKER
He’s tall. He’s strong. He finishes with authority.
BLOCK PARTY
He’s a former NBA blocks leader with a career average of 1.6 blocks per game. And like he does at the rim, his blocked shots tend to have some force behind them.
FANCY PASSING
Dubs fans remember Bogut’s abilities go beyond just his size and strength. He also has a keen passing ability that helps set up open looks for teammates.
And he can get creative with his passes, too.
HE CAN SEE INTO THE FUTURE
He’s retuning to a Warriors team with several teammates he still knows pretty well, and sometimes he knows their shots are falling before they even take them.