We Belive: Dubs Reflect on Baron Davis’ Iconic Dunk

It was May 11, 2007. The Warriors were hosting the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals and were leading the favored Jazz 119-99 with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter. Baron Davis was at the three-point line with the ball looking for a way to score.

He pushed full steam ahead toward the baseline, then turned toward the bucket. But rather than look to dish the ball off or go up for a layup, Davis had something else in mind.

He saw his opportunity to get to the hoop, but Davis would have to rise up against Utah’s Andrei Kirilenko. It was the Dubs’ leading scorer of the 2006-07 regular season (20.1 points per game) against a three-time All-Defensive Team member and former NBA Blocks leader.

“When he put his hand back and he just cocked the ball back, I was like ‘Oh, he’s about to do this,” said Jason Richardson who was at the top of the key on the play.

What happened next was perhaps the most famous dunk in Warriors franchise history.

“He just put it down on him.” said Richardson in his recent interview with the Warriors. “That dunk right there was so in-your-face, the fans were into it. It was a big moment.”

“In my opinion: it was a top-five I’ve ever seen.”

That is high praise from Richardson who is just one of four players to have won back-to-back Slam Dunk Contest titles.

He was not the only Dub to have fond memories of Davis’ iconic dunk over Kirilenko, either. During other recent interviews as the Warriors celebrated the We Believe team, other key members of the 2006-07 team shared their thoughts and reactions from the moment.

General Manager Chris Mullin:

“It just shows you how talented and gifted Barron was.”

Guard Monta Ellis:

“Me knowing Baron, his body has to be feeling real good for him to be able to attempt that. So when he went up, and when he hit bodies with him, I knew he was going to try it. When he dunked it, oh my goodness! Like I said: in the playoffs, second round, we hadn’t been there for so long, and for him to dunk like that… man! It was amazing. I’ve never seen nobody get dunked on like that.”

Guard/Forward Matt Barnes:

“I just couldn’t believe it. I put my hands on my face and back petalled to the backcourt… One of the best dunks I’ve ever seen, and just the energy in the arena — it was a special moment.”

Forward Stephen Jackson:

“When he went up to dunk, I was kind of in awe because that was the last thing I expected from BD. He wasn’t feeling that good all season to be doing something like that… I walked up to him and I was so shocked, and I think he was still shocked, we didn’t really know how to celebrate!”