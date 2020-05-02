Warriors Archive: 2007 NBA Playoffs | Game 3 - Warriors vs. Mavericks - April 27, 2007

Warriors Archive: We Believe, presented by Rakuten, is back on Monday with the continuation of the playoff matchup against the Mavericks from 2007. Game 3 of that first round playoff series will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Roaring support from Dub Nation earned Oracle Arena the nickname of Roaracle, and the Warriors rode that momentum to a 109-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks for the first Warriors home playoff win in 15 years. Baron Davis knocked down a halfcourt buzzer beater going into halftime and Jason Richardson shot 12-for-19 from the floor in a 30-point night as the Warriors took a 2-1 series lead.