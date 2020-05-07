Warriors Archive: 2007 NBA Playoffs | Game 6 - Warriors vs. Mavericks - May 3, 2007

Warriors Archive: We Believe, presented by Rakuten, continues on Friday with Game 6 of the first round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks. The matchup will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

It was quite a celebration on Warriors Ground as the Dubs clinched a 111-86 Game 6 series win over the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks, becoming the first No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven playoff series. Stephen Jackson spearheaded the Warriors win with a playoff career-high 33 points, hitting four treys during the Dubs’ pivotal 24-3 third quarter run.