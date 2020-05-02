Warriors Archive: 2007 NBA Playoffs | Game 4 - Warriors vs. Mavericks - April 29, 2007

Warriors Archive: We Believe, presented by Rakuten, returns on Wednesday with the continuation of the playoff matchup against the Mavericks from 2007. Game 4 of that first round playoff series will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

The Dubs cranked out a 103-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4, gaining a 3-1 series lead over the top-seeded team. Baron Davis led the Dubs with a team-high 33 points, recording five points and two key assists in the final minutes of the matchup and Matt Barnes knocked down a clutch 3-pointer with 24 seconds left that put the Dubs up by five.