Warriors Speak Out on Washington D.C. Riots

On Jan. 6, riots took place at the United States Capitol in protest of the certification of the General Election results from this past November in which Joe Biden was elected the incumbent President of the United States. While the actions of the group were in response to the election process and results, the fallout of the day — including actions taken by government officials, law enforcement on the scene, and the general message of the rioters — sparked more discussions on the on-going racial inequity in the United States.

As the Warriors took the court that evening to take on the Los Angeles Clippers, both teams kneeled during the National Anthem. And after the game, both Draymond Green and Head Coach Steve Kerr discussed the day’s events in the nation’s capitol

.@Money23Green addresses the events that occurred earlier today in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/PTDx5DuPB5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 7, 2021

“I think through social media and all of these different things we have at out fingertips today you’re more aware of things,” said Green of society’s ability to be in tune with what is happening in the news and regarding injustice. But as far as the racial inequality in the United States, “nothing has changed,” he said.

Besides the events of the Washington D.C. riots, these actions came on heels of the news from Kenosha, WI where charges would not be brought against the officer involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Green emphasized that he believed the response to protests and any racial injustice should not be one of an-eye-for-an-eye, but it starts with a simple message that players have pushed through these racial discussions: “Just stop shooting us (Black people),” said the NBA veteran and Champion.

Steve Kerr addresses the events that occurred earlier today in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/mwW9qjjRRo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 7, 2021

“Given that the vast majority of players in our league are African-American, it can only affect every single one of them deeply,” said Head Coach Kerr following Wednesday night’s game.

“It affects all of us deeply, but especially if you’re African-American and you’ve had to deal with this type of injustice your entire life and in your families’ lives,” continued Kerr.

On the whole, he noted that Wednesday “was a very emotional day,” and that “our players felt it, but I was very proud of the way they handled themselves.”