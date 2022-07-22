Warriors Weekly: ESPY Awards and More

As the offseason Dubs remain thriving, let’s recap all of the biggest team news this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

WARRIORS WIN BIG AT 2022 ESPY AWARDS

The Warriors brought home the hardware at the 2022 ESPY Awards, earning four ESPY honors at the annual event including Best Team. In addition to his inaugural hosting act, Stephen Curry was named Best NBA Player and Best Record-Breaking Performance. Fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson was awarded Best Comeback Athlete for his triumphant return to NBA action after a 941-day hiatus. » Read More

NBA CHAMPS

2022 ESPYS BEST TEAM



The 2021-22 Dubs stay winning pic.twitter.com/rIGxWze2mb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 21, 2022

LIVE AT THRIVE CITY, PRESENTED BY CHASE

Thrive City’s slate of summer events continues tonight with a free Mickey Guyton show. Fresh off her performance at The ESPYS, Guyton headlines this special edition of Live at Thrive City, presented by Chase, which will also include The Curtis Family C-notes on the main stage. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the festival-style event and all Chase cardholders can show their Chase credit or debit card to receive a variety of perks including the Chase Cardholder express lane, Chase Lounge access and exclusive giveaways. » RSVP Here

What you didn't (or did) know about our incredible musical guest this Friday



Live at Thrive City || @chase



RSVP here >> https://t.co/dlvjq9pNIK pic.twitter.com/szimVRklIa — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) July 20, 2022

KLAY THOMPSON GRANTS NBA DREAM IN ‘MY WISH’ SERIES

Four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson teamed up with ESPN for their My Wish series, meeting 15-year-old teen Joseph Tagaban for a once in a lifetime experience. In January 2021, Tagaban was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a rare form of leukemia rarely found in children and after nine months of enduring a series of treatments, Tagaban entered remission and expressed his desire to meet the five-time NBA All-Star. » Read More

After nine months of treatment for a rare form of cancer, Joseph Tagaban knew what he wanted for his wish: to meet @KlayThompson.



The @Warriors' star made that wish come true as Klay gave Joseph an unforgettable day @MakeAWish | @MakeAWishAKWA pic.twitter.com/cmrSTqOgWS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 20, 2022

ANDREW WIGGINS SHARES RARE GLIMPSE OF HIS ALL-STAR LIFE AS A GIRL DAD

NBA Champion and 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins shared his greatest accomplishment: being a girl dad. “Being a girl dad is the best…There's nothing like it. I've got two little princesses that I love unconditionally. Every day is just the best,” Wiggins said. » Read More

WARRIORS LAUNCH JAPANESE TWITTER ACCOUNT

The Warriors have launched the team’s official Japanese Twitter account, @warriors_jp, ahead of the Dubs’ upcoming trip to Tokyo this fall for NBA Japan Games 2022, presented by Rakuten. The Warriors will face the Wizards in two marquee matchups at the Saitama Super Arena, marking the sixth country outside of the United States to host a Warriors game. The Dubs last participated in the NBA Global Games in China in 2017 with a pair of preseason games in Shenzhen and Shanghai. » Learn More

WARRIORS SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMPS

Warriors Basketball Academy offers a handful of multi-day basketball camps over the course of the summer, with all participants receiving high quality instruction, a reversible camp jersey, headband, certificate of participation and more. Registration for Warriors Basketball Camps in the North Bay, South Bay and Oakland for July and August are open now. » Learn More