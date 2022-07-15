Warriors Weekly: Dubs In The Offseason

From Summer League action to off court activities, the Dubs have plenty going on in the offseason. Let’s recap all the big team news this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

SUMMER DUBS STATUS IN LAS VEGAS

After three games in Sin City, the Summer Dubs (1-2) remain in Las Vegas to meet the Thunder on Friday (4 p.m.). There have been a number of highlights throughout the Warriors 2022 Summer League, presented Oracle, including James Wiseman making his return to game play and Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody leading the Dubs’ scoring effort . Following Friday’s results, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17. The audio broadcast for all of the Warriors’ games in Las Vegas will be available on the Warriors mobile app and warriors.com.

BLANKETS & BLOCKBUSTERS: SPACE JAM AT THRIVE CITY

Bring your own blanket to watch Klay Thompson’s big screen debut, as the Blankets & Blockbusters series kicks off at Thrive City this Saturday with a showing of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The event includes sports-themed activation and cinema-inspired snacks, designed for audiences of all ages. » RSVP Here

STEPHEN CURRY TO HOST ESPY AWARDS ON JULY 20

The 29th annual ESPY Awards are set to take place on July 20, with Warriors’ very own Stephen Curry hosting the annual event for the first time. The Finals MVP is nominated in a number of categories, along with teammate Klay Thompson for “Best Comeback Athlete” and Warriors for “Best Team.” The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards show will spotlight standout athletes, significant sports moments and much more.

Get your popcorn ready, this is gonna be fun.



DRAYMOND GREEN NAMED TO MICHIGAN STATE HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2022

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green has been named to Michigan State’s Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Green played four seasons with Michigan State, averaging 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in his 145 appearances for the Spartans. The forward helped lead Michigan State to the 2009 national title game and returned to the Final Four in 2010. Moreover, Green was named Big Ten Player of the Year (2012) and is one of just three Spartans with 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 points. “To be mentioned with guys like Mateen Cleaves, Magic Johnson, Steve Smith, Bubba Smith and Kirk Gibson is absolutely mind-blowing to me,” Green shared in a statement. “It’s an incredible honor. Michigan State was my dream school since I was a child, but the Hall of Fame never even crossed my mind.” The Warriors’ point-forward will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame in the Fall alongside eight other members.

RON ADAMS NAMED 2022 TEX WINTER ASSISTANT COACH LIFETIME IMPACT AWARD WINNER

The National Basketball Coaches Association presented the 2022 Tex Winter Assistant Coach Lifetime Impact Award to Warriors Assistant Coach Ron Adams. The NBCA Tex Winter Lifetime Impact recipient is selected annually by the Award Selection Committee, comprised of respected coaches and executives who set the standard of innovation, integrity, competitive excellence, loyalty, and tireless promotion of NBA basketball. Coach Adams, who will enter his 54th season of coaching and his 30th in the NBA, joined the Warriors coaching staff in 2014.

COLLEGE ROOMMATES LESTER QUINONES, JAMES WISEMAN ENJOY ‘SURREAL’ WARRIORS REUNION

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights the unique circumstances that united James Wiseman and Lester Quinones on the Warriors’ 2022 Summer League roster.

STEPHEN CURRY COMPETES AT ANNUAL AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT IN LAKE TAHOE

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry had plenty of fun at the Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe last weekend, marking his tenth appearance in the American Century Championship premiere pro-am tournament. Curry teed off the showcase with an impressive 97-yard eagle shot that had onlookers stunned, with NBA Finals MVP finishing the three-day tournament in 16th place, tying former MLB pitcher John Smoltz.

WARRIORS SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMPS

Warriors Basketball Academy offers a handful of multi-day basketball camps over the course of the summer, with all participants receiving high quality instruction, a reversible camp jersey, headband, certificate of participation and more. Registration for Warriors Basketball Camps from July 25-29 are available in the North Bay, South Bay and Oakland are open now. » Learn More